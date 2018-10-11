Namuganza attacks Kadaga over report

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The state minister for Lands Persis Namuganza has described report by Parliamentary committee Rules as bias and influenced by the speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

The preliminary report seen by NTV pinned minister Namuganza for insulting speaker Rebecca Kadaga in the recent raw between them.

However according Namuganza, this report was influenced by the speaker herself and its outcomes can’t be binding.

She said that parliament can’t suspend her since the speaker is also the accused.

These two Busoga leaders got entangled in a raw over local leadership.