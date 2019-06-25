Namirembe Diocese to retain 25% of condolence money

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Namirembe Diocese has introduced a new policy where it will take only 25% of the condolence money collected during funeral services.

This has been announced by Rev Canon Nelson Kaweesa, the Secretary Namirembe diocese.

Canon Kaweesa says under the new directive that takes effect immediately, 75% of the condolence money will be given to the bereaved family.

In a letter addressed to the different dignitaries in Namirembe Diocese, Rev Kaweesa says the decision was taken by the Diocesan Council.

Church condolences will now be conducted before the sermon to enable the ushers to count the money and divide it accordingly before the end of each service.

He added that this arrangement includes funeral services held at home.