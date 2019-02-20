Namboozo ready to leave DP

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Mukono Member of parliament Betty Nambooze has hit back at the president of the Democratic Party Norbert Mao saying that they are ready to leave the party.

Mao in a press conference yesterday threatened to dismiss all the DP members who have been given position by Kizza Besigye in his parallel cabinet he announced recently.

Speaking to KFM, Nambooze says that Mao should instead support any opposition trying to fight dictators in this country rather than attacking them.

She says that she is ready to leave DP if Mao tells them to leave.

Besigye in his recent parallel cabinet selected Erias Lukwago as his deputy president and Nambooze as information minister and both are DP members.