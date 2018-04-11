Nambooze wants special siting on Maternal health

By Moses Ndahye

The member of parliament for Mukono Municipality Betty Namboze has asked government to put in place a special sitting which parliament will use to discuss issues of Maternal health in the country .

She says, this will help parliament to compel government to put more resources to address issues of health in the country .

Namboze made the remarks while addressing members of the civil society organizations who presented apetition to the speaker of parliament to address issues of Maternal health in the country .

Statistics indicate that every day 16 women die while giving birth due to the poor health conditions in health facilities .

She says, during this special sitting of parliament the ministry of health will be required to come up with report concerning the maternal health status in the country which parliament will base on to discus matters of Maternal health .