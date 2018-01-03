Nambooze vows to resign in 2021

By Ritah Kemigisa:

Following President Museveni’s decision to assent to the age limit bill making it a law now, Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze has vowed to resign in May 2021 if court fails to rule out this act.

Speaking to KFM Nambooze says she will resign because her commitment with the people of Mukono is for 5 years and not 7.

She says she will wait for the next by-election where the people of Mukono will have the mandate to decide whether to send her back to parliament or not.

Nambooze adds that the president’s decision does not come as a surprise adding that as the opposition they are ready to challenge this act by going to court to have the act nullified.