Nambooze to Petition Kabaka over New NRM Caucus

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has asked Buganda kingdom to deny the NRM’s new Buganda caucus recognition.

National Resistance Movement (NRM) Legislators at their Kyankwanzi retreat elected Kabula county MP James Kakooza as the new caucus chairperson among other office bearers, which Nambooze says is not ligament.

Nambooze says this is aimed at causing confusion and commotion to weaken the kingdom.

She says the recognized Buganda caucus is one chaired by Mukono South MP Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga.