Nambooze still detained at Nagalama police station

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Up now defending the mukono municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has failed to secure her freedom following her arrest this morning.

Nambooze was first detained at Jinja road police station and later transferred to Naggalama police station where she is currently.

Speaking to media, her lawyer also the lord mayor of kampala Erias Lukwago said that she has not record any statement, and thus no specific charges have been preferred against her.

He said that despite lamenting about computer misuses act as law she violated, they have not disclosed the aggrieved party and thus no legal process can proceed.

However earlier the police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said that they have all the evidence connecting Nambooze to Abiriga’s Murder