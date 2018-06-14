Nambooze re-summoned in connection with Abiriga’s assassination

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Mukono municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has been re-summoned by Kireka Special Investigations Unity to record an additional statement about the death of former Arua MP Ibrhaim Abiriga.

Namboozewho was released yesterday says has received a call from Mukono DPC Rogers Sseguya directing her to appear at Kireka SIU.

Speaking journalists at Mukono Church of Uganda Hospital where she was receiving treatment, the legislator said is ordered to appear in an hour before she is arrested.

