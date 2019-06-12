Nambooze – Museveni has never been in DP

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze has dismissed president Museveni’s statements that he was once an opposition die hard and a Democratic Party member.

President Museveni attacked DP last week during the state of the Nation Address that this party does not exist without him.

However Nambooze says that she once traced Yoweri Museveni’s membership, but he has never been in DP.

She said that even elders the late Byanyima and Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere can attest to this.

