Nambooze asks Parliament not to approve LG government budget

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Parliament has been asked not to approve the ministry of local government budget for the financial year 2018/19 without the funds for induction of councilors in the 67 districts.

In the next year budget , the ministry has asked for 4.2 billion to induct local councilors but this item has been categorized under none funded priorities

Appearing before local government committee the shadow minister for local government Betty NamboozeBakireke said that parliament should find the required funds for inducting councilors and special interest groups on the government operation and monitoring of projects.

She said that this councilors are almost three years into 5 year term of office, but they still lack adequate knowledge about some proceedings which is worrying