Nambole stadium encroachers were compensated

By Ruth Anderah.

The Former principal government valuer Charles Okolongo has confirmed to the commission of inquiry into land matters that all encroachers on Nambole Stadium land were compensated in 1999.

69 year Okolongo who also worked as the acting Chief government valuer revealed this while testifying before Land probe commission chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemeire that

The managing director Mandela National Stadium Limited, Jamil Ssewanyana yesterday petitioned the commission to help them evict individuals and companies that have grabbed half of 120 acres belonging to one of the revered sports facilities in the country.

He said that some encroachers had secured special titles on stadium land which is threatening the future of sports development in the country.