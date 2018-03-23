Nakawa Residents to face arrest

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Nakawa Davison Mayor Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga has threatened to arrest residents in Nakawa who are misusing recently distributed Mosquito nets

According to Balimwezzo, all residents received mosquito nets, but he has received information that some s are using these nets for other purpose which is illegal.

He says he is set to work with local leaders to follow up usage of these insecticide treated mosquito nets and arrest all those using them chicken raring and as scare crows in gardens.

Statics from ministry of health show that the prevalence rate of malaria in the country stands at 19%, with Busoga and Karamoja regions being the most affected, while in Kampala the malaria prevalence rate is less than one percent.