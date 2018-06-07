Nakawa mayor asks KCCA to stop double taxation

By Damali Mukhaye.

The mayor of Nakawa Division has tasked the Kampala capital city authority to abolish double taxation of people in his constituency.

Speaking to KFM, Ronald Balimwezo says that KCCA has been collecting property rates and garbage as well hence double taxation which might call for litigation.

He says that according to the Local government rating act, the money which is collected from the property rates should be to construct roads, collecting garbage and putting street lights hence charging double taxes is illegal.

He says it is irregular for garbage companies to continue collecting garbage dues yet residents pay property taxes advising KCCA to halt the exercise as soon as possible.