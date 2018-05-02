Nakasongola woman MP calls on fellow legislators approve loan to fight sexual abuse

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Nakasongola woman MP Margret Komuhangi who is a member of the gender committee has called on fellow legislators to support government’s request for a loan to fight sexual abuse.

This comes after cabinet last week approved a decision to borrow $40m (Shs144b) from the World Bank to fight sexual abuse in the country.

The move has drawn mixed reaction from various stakeholders with majority arguing that this should not have been a priority for borrowing since it is not a productive sector.

Speaking to KFM Komuhangi however says domestic violence affects productivity and hampers national development.