Nakapiripirit district bans sale of sachet waragi

By MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA.

The Nakapiripirit District Council has approved a by-law banning the consumption, sale and importation of alcohol packaged in sachets.

The resolution was passed during a council meeting chaired by the district speaker Richard Lochoto yesterdat.

According local council five (LCV) chairperson, John Nanghilo, the ban will reduce on the rampant alcohol-related deaths and crimes committed in the district.

Nanghilo said the continuous abuse of alcohol has greatly contributed to the low enrolment of pupils in primary schools and school drop outs.

According to an alcoholism report carried out in Karamoja in 2017, at least 30 people die annually in this area due to alcohol consumption.

The report further revealed that about 848 people were treated and rehabilitated at various health facilities.

Meanwhile during the same meeting the Amudat district woman MP expressed fear that the high level of charcoal burning is likely to leave Karamoja merely a desert.