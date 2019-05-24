Nakalema calls for support from UPDF personnel

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Lt Col Edith Nakalema has called upon UPDF officers and men to be exemplary and join her in the fight against corruption in the country.

She made the remarks while giving a lecture of opportunity to participants who had been undergoing a Special Investigations Course at Muhooti Barracks in Fort Portal, Kabarole district.

She called upon the students to teach and sensitize the public about the dangers of corruption while instilling a culture of dedicated selfless service in all issues that propel the growth of a nation.

The Kabarole district Chairperson Richard Rwabuhinga reiterated his commitment to supporting the Anti-Corruption Unit in the fight against corruption, adding that such institutions ease government operations.