Naduli rejects planned expansion of Kampala

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Minister without Portfolio Alhajji Abdul Nadduli has expressed strong opposition against plans to expand Kampala.

The plan was recently announced by the Kampala minister Betty Kamya drawing strong criticism and condemnation from a section Buganda leaders.

Addressing journalists at his office in Kampala this morning, Nadduli says any change in the boundaries of Kampala into a metropolitan authority requires a constitutional amendment.

He says such a move would be in abrogation of the constitution and cannot be accepted.

Naduli adds that there is need for deeper consultation with various stakeholders like the Buganda Lukiiko, cabinet and parliament among others on the matter before such plans can be executed.

Earlier, Mukono Municipality Member of parliament, who doubles as the Shadow local government minister Betty Nambooze, launched a campaign to sensitize masses about the planned expansion of Kampala to the neighboring districts.

Nambooze held a public meeting at Kitega in the Central Division of Mukono, where she told residents that the move by government is aimed at evicting them.

Recently, the minister for Kampala Betty Kamya and the National Planning Authority launched, the ambitious Kampala Development Plan, which will see the city extended to neighboring the districts of Mukono, Wakiso and Mpigi.