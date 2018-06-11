Nadduli calls for crisis meeting to discuss the growing insecurity in the country

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The minister without Portfolio Hajji Abdul Nadduli has revealed that a crisis meeting is to be held this week on Wednesday to find solutions to the growing insecurity in the country.

Nadduli says the meeting comes in the wake of the untimely assassination of Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga on Friday together with his body guard.

He says the meeting which will attract legislators and security operatives will at the end of the day come decide on which method can be used to curtail crime in the country.

He has called upon all Ugandans to remain calm and patience as investigations continue to bring all the criminals behind the continuous murders and kidnaps to book.