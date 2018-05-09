NAADS required to give first priority to local suppliers

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The state minister finance David Bahati has confirmed that starting next financial year, NAADS will be required to give first priority to local suppliers of inputs before considering others sources.

His response has been triggered by complaints from several members of parliament saying that local suppliers have been neglected by NAADS yet they have quality planting materials.

In response, Bahati said that NAADs has been pre qualifying its suppliers, but this is set to change to create room for local qualified suppliers.