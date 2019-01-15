NAADs boss hits back at Minister Kasaija

By Ritah Kemigisa

The National Agricultural Advisory Services Executive Director, Dr Samuel Mugasi, has hit back at the finance minister Matia Kasaija who recently labelled the NAADS program a waste of government’s money.

While launching the regional agro-led industrialization initiative in Fort Portal, Kasaija said NAADS and operation Wealth creation are costing government a lot of money and have no impact.

Now the NAADS boss Dr Mugasi tells KFM that much as the program has not registered a 100% performance, it has done a lot that has impacted the lives of many people in Uganda.

He cites the increased production of Tea in south Western Uganda, Fruits in the northern Region, coffee, grain and dairy as some of the achievements the program has registered.

Mugasi adds that his team is always on ground implementing the program.