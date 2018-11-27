MV Kalangala suspends operations

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Government has ordered the operators of the Marine vessel that Ply the Entebbe – Kalangala route “MV Kalangala to immediately halt operations so as to help retrieve capsized MV Templa.

The vessel Capsized on Saturday evening while transporting more than 100 people to K Palm beach in Mpatta Sub County, Mukono District.

UPDF and Police marines working with the local people have so far retrieved bodies of over 30 people and over 26 people rescued with several others still missing.

In a letter to Sadala Musoke, the managing director Nation Oil Distributes, the Acting Permanent Secretary Ministry of works Benon Kajuna said it has been found necessary to utilize the services of MV Kalangala to assist salvage the capsized vessel and recover the remaining trapped bodies.

The letter comes at a time when several marine vessels of the security agencies failed to retrieve the remaining dead bodies from the lake.

People moving to and from Kalangala using the Port Alice Entebbe – Kalangala route are now advised to use the remaining SENCATA boat to reach their final destination.

According to Kajuna MV Kalangala will return after retrieving the capsized vessel.

