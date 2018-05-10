MV Kalangala resumes operations

By Eve Muganga.

Travelers from Entebbe to the island district of Kalangala have breathed a sigh of relief afternoon after the only ferry on the route – MV Kalangala resumed operations.

The vessel’s return caused excitement among staff and ecstatic travelers who were anxiously waiting for it at Nakiwogo pier, Entebbe.

MV Kalangala, which is the only active vessel plying the Kalangala–Entebbe route halted services on April 4thfor the annual mandatory intermediate docking survey at Port Bell- Luzira dry docking site.

According to Sadala Musoke, the Chief Executive Officer, Nation Oil Distributors Ltd, the firm that manages the vessel, MV Kalangala has not only been given a new look but is also in good condition.