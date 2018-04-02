MV Kalangala operations suspended for servicing

By Al-Mahdi SSenkabirwa

Operations of MV Kalangala vessel, which travels from Nakiwogo landing site in Entebbe to Lutoboka, Buggala Islands in Kalangala District, will effective Wednesday this week be temporarily suspended to allow it undergo servicing.

MV Kalangala is operated by Nation Oil Distributors Ltd who undertook a contract in April 2015.

However, servicing and repairing of the vessel remain the responsibility of the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Hajji Sadala Musoke, the chief executive officer Nation Oil Distributors Ltd says the exercise, which is aimed at checking the vessel’s operational safety status will last 23 days.

Unlike in the past, the vessel will this time be serviced from Port Bell, Luzira dry docking site, not Mwanza in Tanzania.

The MV Kalangala vessel can carry 150 passengers.

Hajj Musoke revealed that in partnership with government, his company is in the process of procuring another vessel which will remain operational whenever MV Kalangala goes for servicing.