Muyingo implores heads of schools to guide pupils make a right decision

By Damalie Mukhaye.

The state minister of higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo has implored the heads of schools and teachers to offer sufficient guidance to primary seven pupils to make right choices after their final exams.

While releasing the 2018 Polytechnic certificate results at Uganda business and technical examination board, Muyingo says that if children who finish primary seven are advised to choose vocational and technical education, they will be having skills in three years and will be ready to join the work world.

He says that parents and teachers should not take technical institutions and vocational studies as the last resort most especially for pupils who have failed exams hence it’s high time to reduce on the number of graduates who just loiter looking for jobs.

These program of polytechnic certificate admits students who complete primary leaving examination with division one to four.