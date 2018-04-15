Mutai settles for Silver as common wealth games conclude

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Uganda’s Solomon Mutai won a silver medal in the athletics men’s marathon final as the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games came to a conclusion after running for a time period of 2:19:02 behind Australia’s Michael Shelly of 2:16:46.

Mutai’s silver medal brings Uganda’s total number of medals to be won at the gold coast games to six.

Other Ugandans who were in the race Alex Chesakit and Robert Chemonges finished seventh and tenth respectively.

For Uganda the games have been historical because of the three track medals.

Joshua Cheptegei’s double gold in the 5000M and 10,000M and Stella Chesang’s god in the women’s 10,000M.

Mercyline Chelagant and boxer Juma Miiro will also fly back home with medals.

The she cranes also managed to qualify for the 2019 world cup after their 54-52 win over Malawi.