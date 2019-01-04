Musumba hits at Kadaga over COSASE extension

By Moses Kyeyune.

With tension rising over the proposed extension of the leadership for the committee on Commissions, statutory authorities and state enterprises, ex-MP Proscovia Salaam Musumba has advised the speaker to revisit her position.

The Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga has maintained her ground, that the chairmanship of Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu will continue until the committee produces its report into the Bank of Uganda probe.

However, Musumba, who doubles as the FDC Vice Chairperson for Easter region, says Kadaga is being politically driven to undermine FDC.

FDC wants Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa to immediately take fort as Katuntu’s successor, on January 13, 2019 when the Committee’s tenure ends.