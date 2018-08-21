Muslim community assured of Security as they celebrate Eid Al Adha

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Police have given the country and Muslim community in the country of Security as they celebrate Eid Al Adha.

It comes as tension remains in various parts of the country following protests over the arrest and alleged torture of Kyadondo East Mp Robert Kyagulanyi and Francis Zaake in Kampala and Mityana respectively among other areas.

Now speaking to Kfm, the police Spokesperson Emilian Kayimahas said there is no need for fear with adequate security to be provided to ensure smooth celebrations.

He however calls on the muslim leaders to ensure they join police in calling for peace in the country for the good of the country