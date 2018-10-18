Musisi speaks out on resignation

Damali Mukhaye.

The outgoing Executive Director of the Kampala Capital City Authority Jennifer Musisi has spoken out on her resignation from the authority.

Musisi, who has been at the helm of the Authority for seven years on Monday served the president with a 7 paged resignation letter.

Speaking to journalists at a signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding with the world food program Musisi said that resigning from office is a normal thing.

Musisi says has built KCCA on a strong foundation adding that her exit does not mean the institution will not fall.

Musisi wrote a notice of her resignation to the president effective 15th December 2018.