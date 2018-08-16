Musicians ask M7 to forgive Bobi wine

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Musicians have joined together in solidarity and are asking President Yoweri Museveni to forgive the detained Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi is today expected to appear before the general court martial in Gulu but the trial has since failed to kick off.

Singer Joseph Mayanja popularly known as Jose Chameleone has asked president Museveni in his social media posts to be a symbol of forgiveness to the nation by releasing Kyagulanyi.

Relatedly Singer Ronald Mayinja who has camped in Gulu to witness Kyagulanyi’s has also called for justice.

He is demanding that Kyagulanyi is produced in court since the mandatory 48 hours have since ended.