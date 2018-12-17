Music Promoters to Petition Speaker

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Music promoters are set to petition the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga protesting the move by police to block all Bobi Wine’s concerts during the festive season.

According to Kyadondo East MP also known as Bobi Wine, police banned all his planned concerts, without a clear explanation.

Promoters under their umbrella Uganda Music Promoters and Venue Owners’ Network notified the speaker about the petition to be presented tomorrow.

Speaking to KFM, the association’s coordinator Tony Ssempijja said they are meeting today to finalize their arrangements.

He says police’s ban on Bobi concerts is likely to force promoters, venue owners and musicians out of the business.

This comes as police blocked Bobi Wine’s concert in Jinja over the weekend.

