Museveni writes to Kadaga backing 1.4 trillion hospital project

By Moses Kyeyune.

President Yoweri Museveni has written to the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, asking her to ensure an expeditious pass the $ 397 million (shs 1.4tn) promisory note for the construction of an International Specialised Hospital.

KFM has obtained a copy of the letter date February 25, 2019, in which the president emphasizes his support for the facility, which critics say is inflated.

Museveni based his argument on four grounds; the need to cut government expenditure on treatment abroad, the need to boost the national health system with modern facilities and opening Uganda’s doors to medical tourism as well as reducing brain drain.

The hospital, if approved will be constructed in Lubowa, a Kampala suburb by an Italian firm FINASI International in partnership with Roko Construction Company.