Museveni warns on technology

By Moses Kyeyune.

President Yoweri Museveni has waned public opinion leaders against breeding obstacles for development.

The President, while giving the State of the Nation Address has said that many political and traditional leaders have exploited the ignorance of the population and manipulated them to resist the country’s development agenda.This he has said is criminal.

There has been a public outcry against the legalisation of genetically modified organisms, with critics dismissing it as a threat to organic food production.

The Bill that had been passed by Parliament last year, was rejected by President Museveni who advised the House to revise it.