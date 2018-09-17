Museveni vows to make Kampala a safe city within 9 months

By Ritah Kemigisa

President Yoweri Museveni has vowed to make Kampala a safe city within nine months as government moves to implement the elements of a smart and safe city solution for Uganda.

In his national address at state house Entebbe last evening, Museveni said Kampala will be a different city, will be safe, cleaner and smarter.

He meanwhile said there will be no need to rely on human intelligence and human observance during this period since advanced technology will be in place.

He adds that acquisition and installation of modern policing equipment such CCTV cameras, drones among others will be completed in this same period.

Just last week Museveni said he was recalling up to 24,000 armed reserves to man security in Kampala and Wakiso.

The president’s address that was premised on Urban Crime follow the assassination of the former Buyende DPC Muhammed Kirumira.