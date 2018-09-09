Museveni to revive old Luweero tactics to deal with ‘pigs’ criminals

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has attributed the assassination of the Former Buyende DPC Muhammed Kirumira to the gaps in the police force and the old methods of curtailing crime.

In his eulogy to the fallen police commander, the president says criminals are taking advantage of these gaps to commit crime.

He further reveals that a sub security committee chaired by himself sat this morning at 10AM and come up with a number of strategies to fight such crime.

He says they are re-activating the Luweero methods to deal with the cowardly criminals he has branded pigs in his statement.

Museveni has promised to give the details of the new security strategy in his state of the nation address at state house Entebbe.