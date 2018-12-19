Museveni to preside over ground breaking ceremony for the 300 bn Kampala fly over project

By Damali Mukhaye.

President Museveni is set to preside over the ground breaking ceremony for the 300 billion shilling Kampala fly over project whose construction kicks off next year in January.

The Uganda National Roads Authority Public Relations Manager Allan Ssempebwa says the event will take place at Nakivubo Blue Primary School.

The first phase of the construction will cover the 0.5 km clock tower flyover and improvement of Entebbe road which is expected to cost 360 billion shillings.

Ssempebwa says some roads in the city will today be diverted as the event unfolds.