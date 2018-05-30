Museveni to meet NRM caucus over teachers’ pay

By Solomon Arinaitwe

President Yoweri Museveni is today expected to meet the NRM Parliamentary Caucus to resolve the deadlock over the controversial sugar bill 2016 and proposed salary enhancement for science teachers.

The president called the meeting after parliament’s education committee rejected a proposal by government to increase the salary of graduate science teachers from Shs600,000 to Shs1.9m.

According to the proposal, head teachers with science qualifications would also have their salaries increased from Shs Shs1.7m to Shs 2.5m and those of their deputies raised from Shs1.5m to Shs1.7m.

Education minister Janet Museveni told the committee that the increment for only science teachers was informed by the problem of brain drain with science teachers seeking greener pastures in neighboring countries.

However, the MPs rejected the proposal on grounds that it discriminates against arts teachers.