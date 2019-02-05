Museveni to meet Kabaka this morning

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Museveni is today expected to meet Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi the 2nd.

The meeting is to be held at the Kabaka’s Banda palace where the president is to visit this morning.

The development has been confirmed by Linda Nabusayi the presidential press secretary although no details about the agenda of the meeting were given

The president after the visit is expected to head to Namanve to launch the Plascon factory before officiating at the Kalpana Plascon Uganda Anti Mosquito paint at Serena.