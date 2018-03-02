Museveni to convene AMISOM summit

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is today to convene a Summit of Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The Summit is convened within the framework of conclusions of a September 2017 meeting in New York by H.E. President Yoweri Museveni held on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.

The summit was called to exchange views on the situation in Somalia and the future of AMISOM following the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution 2372 (2017), whose main thrust was the phased reduction and draw-down of AMISOM troops; and the gradual handover of security responsibilities to Somali security forces.

Prior to the Summit Several meetings of experts, senior officials, defense chiefs and Ministers were held.

Speaking at a meeting of defense and foreign ministers yesterday Uganda’s foreign affairs minister Sam Kuteesa underscored the need by the African Union and International partners to strengthen support to the AMISOM troop, citing several prevailing challenges like inadequate numbers and financing.