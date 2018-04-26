Museveni to close radio stations

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

President Yoweri Museveni has threatened to close all radio stations that waste a lot of time on issues that do not develop the country.

While addressing journalist from his state lodge in Lira, Museveni said issues like fighting poverty and achieving mind set change is a campaign that needs all state holders but media has not done much to push it.

Museveni says instead radio stations devoted much effort in criticizing him and the government at large and ignored issues of national importance.

He has now directed all Resident District Commissioners to make report on such radios which shall be Punished or closed.