Museveni tips fellow leaders on attaining sustainable peace

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has tipped fellow leaders on attaining sustainable peace.

The president who was addressing a joint press conference with visiting former president of Zanzibar AbeidKarume at State House Entebbe said attaining sustainable peace is structured and requires following certain steps.

He said one of the key factors for realizing sustainable peace is moral uprightness and ensuring that issues of corruption are dealt with.

Other areas he cited include education and job creation.

Uganda is set to host the Global Peace Leadership Conference from 1-2 August 2018 in Kampala under the theme “Moral and innovative leadership: new models for sustainable peace and development”