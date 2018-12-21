Museveni settles a 40 year land wrangle in Mbarara

By Felix Ainebyona.

President Yoweri Museveni has intervened and resolved a 40- year old land wrangle in Kashari county Mbarara district involving about over 50 families.

This is after he facilitated a mediation process in which the parties reached a consensus at Kaguhangire church of Uganda grounds.

The families in question were threatened with eviction by the family of a one David Bankirirahakye that claimed ownership 452 acres of the land they occupy.

While meeting the residents, President Museveni advised both parties to agree amicably without bias and accept to use the disputed land together.