Museveni scoffs at critics at West Nile leaders endorse his sole candidature

By Benjamim Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni has applauded leaders from West Nile Region for endorsing his sole candidature come 2021.

The endorsement was done this afternoon at St Lwanga Parish grounds in Koboko where the president was for the launch of the NITA nationwide connectivity project in West Nile and Karamoja region and water system.

Speaking shortly after being endorsed, the president scoffed at individuals who have castigated a recent move to amend the constitution which lifted the presidential age limit.

He promised to do more for the people of west Nile in the coming years further noting that the launched projects will a long way in improving the wellbeing of the people in West Nile

The endorsement from westnile leaders comes shortly after leaders from Tooro region endorsed the president’s sole candidature.