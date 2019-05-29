Museveni rallies Muslim community to join him in the wealth creation sensitization drive

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has called on the Muslim community to join him in the wealth creation sensitization drive he is currently conducting across the country.

He made the call last evening at state house Entebbe where he hosted the Muslim community for breaking the fast (Iftar).

The president said wealth creation must involve everyone.

Following a concern by the Mufti Sheik Shaban Ramathan Mubajje on the issue of fluctuating maize prices, the president maintained his guidance that maize growing should be undertaken by people with large tracts of land with the small land-holders advised to use the four-acre model.

The president also pledged government’s commitment to support the issue of creating a Muslim martyrs site in Namugongo.