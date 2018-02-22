Museveni rallies EAC states to invest in Health

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Museveni has underscored the need for East African Community member states to look at health problems as investment opportunities.

Giving an opening remark at the ongoing East African Heads of state retreat on Infrastructure and Health Financing and Development at the Speke Resort Munyonyo, Museveni says it is time health sector is seen as a foreign exchange earner.

He says there is need to draw lessons from India which has reaped big from health investment ventures citing its gradual investment growth from 110 Billion in 2016 to over 370 Billin by 2022.

Museveni meanwhile adds that community states of East Africa need to work together to invest in the pharmaceutical industry especially telemedicine, health insurance and manufacturing of medicines among others.