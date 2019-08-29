Museveni rallies commonwealth states on CPA conference

By Moses Kyeyune

President Yoweri Museveni has hailed the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association for steering legislation, engendered on good governance.

In his statement for the forthcoming 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, Museveni says, that “Uganda acknowledges the contributions” of Association that brings together parliamentarians of Commonwealth member states.

He cites the CPA efforts in promoting women’s representation in Parliaments and in participation in governance which he says is an ideal Uganda cherishes and practice as seen by the affirmative action in Uganda’s Constitution and its policies, which have given women more opportunities to run for elective office.

President Museveni, as Head of the hosting country is the deputy patron for the Conference, with the Queen of England serving as a permanent Patron.

The September conference, slated for 22-29, is enshrined on the theme; “Adaption, engagement, and evolution of parliaments in a rapidly changing Commonwealth.”

Uganda lasted hosted Conference in 1967 during the reign of the late Dr Apollo Milton Obote.

Museveni says in his statement, that, “we are glad that we are hosting the Commonwealth delegates again.”