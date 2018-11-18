Museveni pledges more support to doctors

By Moses Ndhaye.

President Yoweri Museveni has pledged to continue improving the working conditions of health workers as the country targets to have over than 80,000 medical workers.

Addressing doctors under the Uganda Medical association last night during their dinner, Museveni said the country currently has only 7000 who are enough to deliver quality services to a;; Ugandans.

Museveni says all that is required to prevent Ugandan doctors from seeking for greener pastures abroad is by facilitating them well with a better pay.

He has now asked doctors to put more focus on disease prevention if the cost of treating Ugandans is to reduce.