Museveni pledges better pay for scientists

By Shamim Natebwa.

President Museveni officially launched the Mulago specialized Women and neonatal hospital with a promise to increase salaries for scientists so as to accelerate economic development in the country.

Museveni also asked member of parliament to help him fight the resistance in government with some officials calling for salaries to be based on protocol and not ones profession and contribution to the country,.

The president explained that peoples pay should depend on the marker price.

The president aslo added to the voice of health officials that the female hospital will work on patient basing on referral urging public to use nearby health centers for simple cases.