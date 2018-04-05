Museveni pins MOH on malaria

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The president of Uganda Kaguta Museveni has attributed the persistent existence of Malaria in Uganda to laxity in ministry of health

While launching the Mass Action against Malaria at parliament this afternoon, president said that Uganda has been able to eliminate all most all killer disease, thus existence of malaria can’t be justified.

He said that all methods of controlling and preventing malaria are at Uganda’s disposal, but less has been exhausted to fight this enemy

He has now asked ministry of health to wake up and use these methods if malaria is to be kicked out of Uganda.

Currently malaria accounts for 30-50% of outpatient visits at health facilities