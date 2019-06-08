Museveni outlines eight areas for economic growth

By Moses Kyeyune.

President Museveni has listed eight critical areas that will spur the country’s economy to greater heights in the next one year period.

The President says that Uganda’s economic growth and development outlook is positive, with the economy projected to grow at, at least 7 percent in the medium term.

Key strategic under takings for steady growth, the President said will include industrialization to promote exports mainly of agriculture; Increasing production and productivity and investing in quality inputs.

The third area involves the commencement of oil and gas production and work on the Oil Pipeline and the Refinery which the president says will be starting soon.

Others include strengthening local content so that Ugandans can be integrated into wealth creation, improving efficiency in the execution of public investment among others.