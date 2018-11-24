Museveni orders URA to install scanners at the customs entry points

By Moses Ndhaye.

President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the Uganda Revenve Authority to install scanners at the customs entry points .

Museveni while addressing revenue collectors from 38 African countries attending a conference on the application of science in the tax complacency which has ended today at Speke Resort Munyonyo says,if these scanners are installed it will help to stop under declaring of goods at the customs entry points .

He says,these scanners must be centrally connected to the central monitoring unit at the Uganda Revenue Authority, saying this will end this crime.

President Museveni also asked the Uganda Revenve Authority to use electronic means to monitor external calls made .

He says, URA has been depending on the telecom companies to get information concerning the calls made ,and some times the information has been not accurate hence the country has been losing a lot of taxes .